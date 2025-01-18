Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the cross-verification of beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is ongoing, with support from the transport and income-tax departments.

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, announced on Saturday that the process of cross-verifying the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is currently underway. The verification is being conducted with the assistance of the state’s transport and income-tax departments.

In her statement to reporters, Tatkare revealed that complaints about potential bogus beneficiaries of the scheme had led to the scrutiny process. According to the Minister, approximately 4,500 women have applied to opt out of the scheme following these concerns.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the Eknath Shinde-led government in August 2024, aims to provide financial support to women from economically weaker sections of society. The scheme offers a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women whose family annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Tatkare further mentioned that cross-verification is being carried out due to complaints alleging that some beneficiaries’ annual income exceeds the prescribed limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. Other complaints include instances where beneficiaries are found to own more than one personal vehicle, are employed in government jobs, or have relocated to other states after marriage. These issues have raised doubts about the authenticity of the beneficiaries, prompting the ongoing verification process.

PTI reports that Tatkare stated that the cross-verification process is not a one-time effort but a continuous procedure, with further investigation being carried out.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched just ahead of the state assembly elections in 2024 and is believed to have played a significant role in securing the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The scheme has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries, putting a monthly burden of approximately Rs 3,700 crore on the state exchequer.

The minister emphasised that the scrutiny process is crucial to ensure that the scheme's benefits reach the intended beneficiaries, and that the state government is committed to transparency and proper implementation of the scheme. The government plans to address any irregularities detected during the verification and ensure that the funds allocated for the scheme are properly utilised.

The verification process will continue until all concerns regarding the eligibility of the beneficiaries are fully addressed.