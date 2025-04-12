Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Think competitive situations through before deciding on how to handle it. Be mindful with money matters and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Relationship tip: Avoid getting into arguments with people who are controlling. Make time for those who matter.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

A situation may need prompt action, even if you would rather wait it out. Keep an open heart and don’t allow your fears to get the better of you.

Relationship tip: Be willing to put in the effort if any relationship requires extra understanding from you. Make decisions only after analysing your choices.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Any legal issues should be handled with care and a realistic perspective. Those with heart or high blood pressure type health issues should take care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Keep communication clear, and try not to over complicate an issue. Those in a long distance relationship might think about making important decisions.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

A stressful situation may not be as bad as you think. Avoid getting into worst case scenarios. Try to minimize the time you spend scrolling on social media.

Relationship tip: Focus on positives, and make decisions based on your own experience and opinion rather than others’. Seniors might need extra attention.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Any stressful situation will ease up, and you will be able to handle it effectively. This is a good time for self employed businesspersons.

Relationship tip: Be very careful about what you say in an emotionally charged situation. Those in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Give changing situations your complete attention, but think your options through very carefully. Handle difficult seniors diplomatically.

Relationship tip: Avoid getting drawn into any complicated family situation. Singles are in a positive phase, and might want to make extra effort to meet new people.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Learn all that you can about any business or investment option you have before diving into it. Do not try to cut corners to do work quickly.

Relationship tip: Those going through a challenging time in a relationship should think before making any drastic decision. Be willing to put in the effort needed for friendships and relationships.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Stand up for yourself when you have to, but keep your temper in check and respond to situations appropriately. Pay attention to advice from those you trust.

Relationship tip: Be careful about what you tell people who like to gossip, or play mind games. Keep your opinion to yourself, unless it directly affects you.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Those with a busy schedule and multiple projects need to manage their time very well. Make time for a meditative practice no matter how busy you are.

Relationship tip: Ignoring any relationship hurdles that can cause major issues will not make them go away. Make promises only if you intend on keeping them.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Bosses and those in authority need to be handled in a practical manner.Speak carefully and stick to organizational protocols.

Relationship tip: Give minimal information to people and avoid talking about personal matters. Make commitments only if you intend to keep them.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Try not to make impulsive decisions, especially if you are over-emotional. Time management and discipline is essential if you have too much work without enough time.

Relationship tip: Make choices on your own, and do not pay attention to gossip. Look for realistic solutions if you face challenges.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Those facing a challenging situation need to handle it very intelligently. Be willing to make any drastic choices if you have to, with the long term in mind.

Relationship tip: Make time for a family member who needs a little extra attention. Let go of any need to control situations or to make people see your point of view.



