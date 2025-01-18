Break-ins and road rage incidents in tony locality has celebrity residents on tenterhooks

Cops stationed outside Saif Ali Khan’s house in Bandra on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Fear and panic grip Bandra as Saif Ali Khan’s attack exposes security lapses x 00:00

The knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Bandra home on January 16 has exposed cracks in Mumbai’s law and order, raising questions about the safety of residents, particularly high-profile individuals. Recent attacks on Bollywood celebrities, especially in the western suburbs, have highlighted vulnerabilities in security infrastructure. Once seen as a city of glamour and safety, Mumbai now appears unsafe even for its elite residents.

Several actors have voiced concerns, citing fears of stepping out and calling for stricter security measures. This has intensified scrutiny of the Mumbai police, with many questioning their preparedness, patrolling frequency, and preventive strategies. The growing fear has forced authorities to reassess how to ensure public safety in one of India’s most prominent cities.

Raveena Tandon’s outcry



Actress Raveena Tandon, who faced a mob attack outside her Bandra home in June last year, expressed her concerns on social media following the assault on Saif Ali Khan. Recalling her own experience of saving her driver from an unruly crowd, Tandon tweeted, “Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be safe residential areas has become rampant. Bandra is losing its charm to unruly elements, scams, hawker mafias, encroachers, and criminal activity. Stronger measures are needed.” She wished Khan a speedy recovery while emphasising the urgency for action.

Pooja Bhatt’s take



Actress Pooja Bhatt also commented on the issue, highlighting the critical role of the local police. “Local police are our first preventers and grassroots defenders. It is their duty to create an environment where criminals feel uncomfortable operating. Beat officers must act as deterrents to prevent criminal activities,” she tweeted, tagging the Mumbai police commissioner.

Builder’s crime experience

Builder and developer Imran Baba Qureshi, a resident of Skyper Tower, Pali Market Road, Bandra West, said, “On January 5, two robbers entered my house around 8.30 pm. My security guard caught them red-handed, and we informed the police helpline (100). I also sent my guard to the police station, but the cops released the robbers without filing an FIR or taking action. Later that night, around 1 am, the same accused returned and threatened my guard. On January 12, two unidentified men entered our society again, damaged the CCTV cameras, and escaped.”

Advocate speaks

The law and order situation in Bandra and Khar has noticeably deteriorated due to several factors: Lack of late-night patrolling: Regular police patrolling after 1 am has stopped. Instead, officers now visit VIP residences, scan barcodes or fill registers, which is discriminatory and ineffective.

Understaffed crime detection units: Police stations lack adequate personnel to handle the increasing number of criminal cases, especially with the rise in cybercrime requiring officers to travel frequently to other states. VIP protocols over public safety: Bandra and Khar, home to many VIPs and politicians, see police resources focused on catering to these individuals instead of crime prevention.

Population and nightlife strain: The influx of residents and establishments like bars, restaurants, and clubs diverts police attention, leading to a decline in crime detection and prevention efforts. Insufficient manpower: Police stations in these areas require more staff to meet the demands of the growing population, VIP protocols, and busy nightlife.

Lack of action against criminals: Policemen have often failed to act against theft, trespass, and housebreaking offenders, boosting criminals’ confidence and encouraging more serious crimes. “These issues have left the once-safe neighbourhoods of Bandra and Khar increasingly unsafe to live in,” said Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, a criminal litigation lawyer at the Bombay High Court.