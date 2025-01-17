Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: He was bleeding heavily, rushed him quickly to hospital, says auto driver

Updated on: 17 January,2025 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after he was in injured after being attacked inside his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday

The auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital. Pic/Faizan Khan

The auto rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra spoke to mid-day and stated that the actor was heavily bleeding and he rushed him quickly to the hospital.


The actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after he was in injured after being attacked inside his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday.


Narrating the incident, the auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana said, "I was passing from the road when a woman in a loud voice called out for an auto rickshaw, I stopped and saw a man wearing a white kurta, heavily bleeding. I stopped the vehicles unknowingly that he was actor Saif Ali Khan and thought that he was injured maybe in a fight in his building."


He said, "He (Saif Ali Khan) sat in the auto and I took the Chapel Road route, since it was the shortest route to reach Lilavati Hospital and it was only after we reached the hospital, I realised, he was actor Saif Ali Khan."

The actor, who received multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan (54) suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th-floor flat in Bandra.

According to a police, the suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case has been captured in CCTV cameras cautiously climbing the stairs at 1.37 am before intruding into the actor's house. The man had his face covered and was carrying a bag.

In a CCTV footage that surfaced on Thursday, the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, was scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the building, where the actor lives, at around 2.30 am. His face was visible in the CCTV footage.

The police had on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and has formed multiple teams to investigate the case.

So far no arrest has been made in the case, but the police has said that the suspect has been identified and teams are working on it to trace and nab the culprit.

