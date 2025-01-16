The suspect jumped from the compound of an adjacent property which has small boundary wall into the building where Saif Ali Khan lives on the 12th floor, sources said

Saif Ali Khan. File Pic/AFP

The primary police investigations in Saif Ali Khan attack case has revealed that the suspect used the fire escape duct to reach the Bollywood actor's home in Bandra west, sources said on Thursday.

Sources further said that according to initial investigations, the suspect jumped from the compound of an adjacent property which has small boundary wall into the building where Saif Ali Khan lives on the 12th floor.

He then used the staircase to reach the actor's home evading the security in the building, they said, adding that it is being investigated how did the suspect who is a middle-aged man managed to get inside the actor's home and later attacked him with a sharp knife-like object, sources said.

A CCTV footage has also captured the man using the fire escape staircase in the building and in one of the fottages he can be seen stairing at the CCTV camera while on the stairs. The man is seen having a back-pack on his shoulder, sources said.

While he was inside the actor's residence, the actor confronted him resulting in Saif Ali Khan being severaly injured in the incident. The actor reportedly suffered six stab injuries, one of them near his spine, and has been operated upon at Lilavati Hospital. He is reportedly out of danger now, the doctors said on Thursday.

"The police has formed more than 10 different teams to trace and nab the suspect," an official said.

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries during the alleged burglary attempt and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Khan underwent surgery and is now in recovery. “Saif sustained six stab injuries, two of which were deep, including one near the spine. A team of neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi performed the surgery,” Dr Uttamani said in a statement.

A senior police official said, "At around 3 am, the police got information regarding an attack on Saif Ali Khan at his house in Bandra, following the information, a team of police rushed to the spot. Saif Ali Khan was later shifted to the Lilavati Hospital following the attack and he is said to be out of danger. Multiple police teams and senior officials are working on the case. An FIR has been registered in the matter and probe is underway."