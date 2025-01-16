Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital to meet their father, Saif Ali Khan, who is receiving treatment after being attacked

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to meet their father, Saif Ali Khan, who is receiving treatment after being injured in a scuffle with an intruder at his Bandra residence late Wednesday night.

Alongside the Khan family, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife, Mamta Bhatia-Anand, were also seen at Lilavati Hospital.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital, where their father & actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted after an attack on him by an intruder in his Bandra home pic.twitter.com/OO6YuE0kTX — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Siddharth Anand, who has worked with Saif in films such as Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), is also the producer of Saif's upcoming project, Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, in which Saif will star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the attempted burglary in a message, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday. Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement.

The Hospital also mentioned that the Bollywood actor is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist."The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," Lilavati Hospital COO said.

On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit spoke to ANI and said, "The attack on film star Saif Ali Khan in his own house is a matter of concern. IFTDA condemns this attack. The concern is about the security of the building, and the security agencies of the building, as to how an intruder reaches the 12th floor and enters the house, this is a matter of investigation, which the Mumbai Police is very competent and capable of looking into this matter..."

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, confirmed that Saif was injured during the altercation with the intruder, and authorities are actively working to gather more details.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in the high-octane action thriller Devara Part 1, which hit theatres in September 2024.