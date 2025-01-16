Going by Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story, she was with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor when Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a thief

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor was not at home when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 6 times by thief, son Ibrahim accompanied him to hospital x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a thief who broke into his home on Thursday around 2 am and stabbed him 6 times during a scuffle. The actor was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery. His son Ibrahim Ali Khan and his caretaker too were present at the hospital accompanying the injured actor when he was wheeled into the emergency room. But where was his wife Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena was with friends when Saif was stabbed

Going by Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story, she was with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor when the horrifying incident took place at her home in Bandra's Satguru Sharan apartment on the 12th floor. Bebo re-shared Lolo’s picture of their girls' night featuring some cocktails. Check it out.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan’s home

An intruder entered Saif Ali Khan's house and first argued with the actor's house help. When Khan intervened, he was attacked with a sharp object looking like a knife. Saif sustained six stab wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon, believed to be a knife. He sustained an injury to his neck, left wrist, and chest, and a small portion of the knife got stuck to his spinal cord hence a neurosurgical intervention was required.

Family statement

A statement issued by the actor's family said, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan's work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.