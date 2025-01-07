Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures of her and Saif Ali Khan. The couple served royalty in these pictures, and Jeh made an appearance in one of the clicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan look regal in new pictures x 00:00

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fail to bring the oomph factor in their fashion sense. This time they again impressed the audience with their fashion choices.

On Monday, Bebo treated her fans with their New Year Celebration 2025 on Instagram and wrote, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."

Kareena and Saif served royalty in these pictures. In one of the pictures, Jeh made an appearance in the clicks.

Kareena wore a stunning metallic Ralph Lauren dress, while Saif looked handsome in a black bow-tie suit.

Bebo also posted pictures and it seems like she is enjoying the moment.

Earlier, Kareena shared a bunch of photos of her son Taimur, holding her heels.

Along with the post, she wrote, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever...Happy new year friends...More Pictures coming soon.....stay tuned."

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh rang in the New Year in the picturesque surroundings of Switzerland, where they were seen enjoying their time together as a family.

On the work front, Kareena has been receiving accolades for her recent performances.

She recently won the Best Actress Filmfare OTT Award for her role in the critically acclaimed film 'Jaane Jaan', which is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X'.

This year, Kareena was also seen in films, 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders', and 'Singham Again'.

Each of these films has received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike.

