Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh as they celebrated Christmas

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Pic/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan who jetted off with her family to celebrate Christmas overseas, shared adorable portraits from their getaway this holiday season. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan gifts Taimur an electric guitar for Christmas

One of the pictures shows Saif gifting an electric guitar to Taimur. Another picture shows Kareena and Saif opening the gifts for their kids. Saif can also be seen strumming the guitar for his little boy. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness People. Keep searching for Magic.”

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh.

Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena has been on a roll. This year she came up with 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

On the other hand, 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Speaking of 'Singham Again', it is helmed by Rohit Shetty. In the movie, she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.