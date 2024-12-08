Sharmila Tagore got married to legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. He passed away in 2011. She has three children - Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore

Check out Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her 'gangsta' mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned 80 on Sunday (December 8). Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared several images and wrote in the caption, Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..." The post featured Sharmila wearing a robe with hair rollers and sunglasses. She can also be seen planting a kiss on Kareena’s younger son Jeh’s cheek.

Sharmila Tagore’s Bollywood journey so far

Talking about Sharmila Tagore's work front, she started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She will next be seen in ‘Outhouse’ which also stars Mohan Agashe, Jihan Hodar, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena has been on a roll. This year she came up with 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

On the other hand, 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Speaking of 'Singham Again', it is helmed by Rohit Shetty. In the movie, she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.