A still from Outhouse trailer

The much-awaited trailer of the slice-of-life, feel-good film Outhouse, produced by Dr. Mohan Agashe and directed by Sunil Sukthankar, was unveiled today. Featuring iconic actress Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe in the lead roles alongside Jihan Hodar, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar, the film promises to be a heartwarming exploration of companionship, connection, and unexpected adventures.

Decoding Outhouse trailer

The trailer offers a delightful glimpse into the lives of Nana (played by Mohan Agashe), Aadima (played by Sharmila Tagore), and her grandson Neel (played by Jihan Hodar), as they embark on a journey to find the missing dog, Pablo. Through moments of humour, warmth, and self-discovery, the film beautifully captures the essence of finding joy in the most unlikely of circumstances. Watch the video below.

Sharmila Tagore shines in her portrayal of Aadima, a spirited grandmother whose quest for Pablo leads her to cross paths with Nana, a solitary man with his own set of struggles. The chemistry between Tagore and Agashe adds a layer of charm and relatability, making the film an emotional yet light-hearted watch.

Sharmila Tagore is happy to do something meaningful

Speaking about the trailer, Sharmila Tagore shared, “This film is a beautiful reminder that life always has surprises in store, no matter your age. Aadima’s journey with Neel and Nana is filled with laughter, lessons, and moments that will touch the audience’s hearts. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the film. I will be turning 80 in a couple of days, and I am happy that I did something so meaningful at this stage of my life.”

Dr. Mohan Agashe, who also stars as Nana, added, “It’s a movie the whole family can enjoy and relate to. The story is about finding meaning and connection in unexpected ways. It’s a slice of life that reminds us to embrace change and cherish relationships – even those with a little puppy like Pablo.”

With its captivating performances, picturesque visuals, and a heartwarming storyline, the film promises to resonate with audiences of all generations. Mark your calendars for December 20, 2024, when this delightful cinematic experience releases in theaters nationwide.