Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP, Anurag Ahire

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a thief who broke into his home around 2am on Thursday. The actor has been hospitalized at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a surgery. The incident occurred at Bandra's Satguru Sharan apartment on the 12th floor, when Saif was sleeping at home with his family.

Thief attacks Saif Ali Khan with a sharp object

The intruder entered Saif Ali Khan's house and first argued with the actor's house help. When Khan intervened, he was attacked with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, 4-5 people were present in the apartment. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and is reported to be out of danger. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on," DCP Dikshit Gedam said in a statement.

Saif sustained 6 stab wounds

Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan and his caretaker too were present at the hospital accompanying the injured actor when he was wheeled into the emergency room.

Saif Ali Khan will be shifted to the deluxe suite on the VIP floor of the hospital once he is brought out of the operation theatre. The surgery went on for over two-and-a-half hours and he is now in the recovery room with the OT. According to highly placed doctors at the hospital, Saif sustained six stab wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon, believed to be a knife. He sustained an injury to his neck, left wrist, and chest, and a small portion of the knife got stuck to his spinal cord hence a neurosurgical intervention was required. While most of the wounds sustained are incise wounds the injury to the spine is a bit deep wound, said the doctor. Dr Niraj Uttamani, too confirmed the findings and said both the cosmetic and neuro surgeon team did the surgery.

Saif was conscious when brought to the hospital by the police team and informed the doctors about a scuffle with an intruder who had barged into his house and had sustained injuries during the scuffle. When asked about the loss of blood or his overall health condition, the doctor said his overall parameters were better and he would be shifted to the deluxe suite in the next few hours.

Family statement

A statement issued by the actor's family said, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

