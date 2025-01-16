As the news of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed spread like wildfire on social media, celebrities took to their respective accounts and strongly reacted to the incident

Jr NTR with Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jr NTR shocked after attack on Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt says ‘never felt so unsafe before’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple stab wounds after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. As the news spread like wildfire on social media, celebrities took to their respective accounts and strongly reacted to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebs react to attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif’s Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR wrote on X, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir.



Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before.”

“Local police are our first preventers/grassroot defenders. It is law enforcement's duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity,” she added in a subsequent post.

Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

“It’s sad. He is my friend and fellow artist… Mumbai Police is investigating and the thief will be caught. I pray for his recovery,” Ravi Kishan told PTI.

About Saif Ali Khan’s attack

The attack unfolded when the intruder first confronted Khan's maid. As Saif Ali Khan intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder escalated the confrontation, leading to a violent scuffle. During the altercation, Khan sustained injuries. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment and is currently undergoing surgery.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said. “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed."

Saif Ali Khan's work projects

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.