Jr NTR shocked after attack on Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt says ‘never felt so unsafe before’

Updated on: 16 January,2025 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As the news of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed spread like wildfire on social media, celebrities took to their respective accounts and strongly reacted to the incident

Jr NTR shocked after attack on Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt says ‘never felt so unsafe before’

Jr NTR with Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple stab wounds after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. As the news spread like wildfire on social media, celebrities took to their respective accounts and strongly reacted to the incident. 


Celebs react to attack on Saif Ali Khan 


Saif’s Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR wrote on X, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”


Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have  never felt so unsafe before.”

“Local police are our first preventers/grassroot defenders. It is law enforcement's duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity,” she added in a subsequent post. 

“It’s sad. He is my friend and fellow artist… Mumbai Police is investigating and the thief will be caught. I pray for his recovery,” Ravi Kishan told PTI. 

About Saif Ali Khan’s attack 

The attack unfolded when the intruder first confronted Khan's maid. As Saif Ali Khan intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder escalated the confrontation, leading to a violent scuffle. During the altercation, Khan sustained injuries. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment and is currently undergoing surgery. 

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said. “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine.  A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed."

Saif Ali Khan's work projects 

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters. 

