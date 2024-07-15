Breaking News
Heist in Hungary

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sources say Jewel Thief makers conduct an extensive schedule in Budapest, with Saif filming action scenes and songs; thriller to wrap up soon

Heist in Hungary

The actor with director Grewal in Budapest

It’s a transcontinental on-screen heist for Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. In March, mid-day reported that an extensive schedule of Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter was being conducted in Mumbai, after which the team would head to a European country (Chor in the city, March 27). Now, it has come to light that director Robbie Grewal shot a chunk of the thriller in Hungary with Khan, Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.


Saif with Dutta
Saif with Dutta


Jewel Thief, produced by Siddharth Anand, is apparently centred on a high-stakes robbery with Khan and Ahlawat’s characters pitted against each other. While the cast filmed the climax and most action sequences in Mumbai, the Budapest leg saw them shoot some songs. A source reveals, “The final leg began on May 18 as they filmed songs featuring Saif and Nikita against the picturesque locales of Budapest. Some action-packed chase sequences were also canned in the 10-day stint. Robbie has envisioned Jewel Thief as a slick heist thriller, with the leading man sporting a suave look, complete with a ponytail. Saif has also built a chiselled, six-pack physique, for which he has been working out since last year.”


With the international schedule having been wrapped up on May 28, the film is nearly complete. All that remains is a patchwork shoot that will take place in Mumbai next month. The source adds, “It will be only a few days of filming that will include some city and car shots. Robbie is currently neck-deep in post-production and wants to wrap it up by October.” Jewel Thief—written by Anand, Grewal and Sambit Mishra—marks the producer’s reunion with Khan over 17 years after Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007).

