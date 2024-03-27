Saif-Jaideep set to kick off second schedule of heist thriller Jewel Thief in Mumbai from April 7; to wrap up film in May with elaborate stint in Europe

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat

You can’t blame us for keeping an eye out for Jewel Thief. After all, Robbie Grewal’s directorial venture brings two powerful performers Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat on screen together. While the Siddharth Anand-backed heist thriller went on floors in February, we now hear the team is gearing up for its second schedule in Mumbai that kicks off in April, which will be followed by the final leg in Europe.

Guess we can expect a battle of wits as Khan and Ahlawat’s characters are pitted against each other in the thriller, which is penned by Grewal, Anand and Sambit Mishra, and is centred on a high-stakes robbery. A source reveals that in the first schedule, the actors shot a chunk of action sequences and some dramatic portions. “The second schedule begins from April 7 during which Saif and Jaideep will shoot critical portions across real locations in south and suburban Mumbai. It will be a 20-day stint after which the unit will head to Europe for the final leg. The director plans to film some songs and an action sequence in the foreign stint. He is currently on a recce in Europe and will lock the locations by the weekend. Robbie’s plan is to wrap up the project by May,” reveals a source.

Robbie Grewal

Jewel Thief marks Khan’s first collaboration with Ahlawat, who, only months ago, featured alongside the former’s actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan (2023). Grewal, who previously helmed Aakhri Sach (2023) and RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter (2019), says working with the two actors has made him admire their craft even more. “While I have seen their work before, it’s a great joy to now make a movie with them. They are perceptive, sensitive and intelligent actors,” he shares.

Ever since the film was announced last May, rumours have been rife that it is a remake of Dev Anand’s 1967 popular thriller of the same name. Grewal dismisses such talk, stating, “Our film is not a remake, sequel or prequel, nor does it have any connection to Dev saab’s movie of the same name. All I can say is that the narrative is completely different.”