Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan are teaming up for an adaptation of the director’s Malayalam hit, Oppam (2016).

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Holiday ke after-effects

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, mid-day had reported that Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan are teaming up for a film. The yet-untitled movie is an adaptation of the director’s Malayalam hit, Oppam (2016). Initially, Priyan was planning to kick off prep and pre-production this month so that he could begin filming with Saif in August. However, the leading man has taken off with actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids for an international holiday. Apparently, Priyan is not too pleased with this development as this delays Saif’s prep by about a month, and by default, pushes the shoot to September. This, in turn, could affect his next with Akshay Kumar that is slated to roll in December. Dates for the Ekta Kapoor production are non-negotiable in keeping with Akki’s date diary. Now, due to the spiraling change in Saif’s schedule, the filmmaker is left with two choices—he can either shoot Saif’s film till November, move on to the Akki-starrer as scheduled and then return to the thriller. Or he can reschedule the Oppam remake and commence work on it only after he is through with his Akki-starrer that revolves around superstition.

London calling

Even as the who’s who from different fields joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities over the weekend, some famous faces were conspicuous by their absence. Among those were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently in London. The actor had gone there earlier with daughter Vamika and son Akaay, while her cricketer-husband joined them after Team India’s felicitation for their T20 World Cup win. The couple, who visited an ISKCON temple in the UK capital last week, attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at the Union Chapel recently. Krishna, whose original name is Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s, when he travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, of whom both Anushka and Virat Kohli are devotees too. Anushka shared some pictures from the kirtan and tagged Krishna Das on her social media. Incidentally, Virat and she had attended Krishna’s kirtan in London last year too.

When art and fashion unite

Radhika Merchant’s trousseau is making as much news as her grand wedding with Anant Ambani. The idea for her unique Shubh Vivah outfit was suggested by stylist Rhea Kapoor, and consequently designer-duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman for the masterpiece. Twelve panels of the lehenga were hand-painted on a special Italian canvas, to bring Jayasri’s painting alive on the garment that celebrates the bride and groom’s union through meaningful imagery. The craftsmanship also features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. Honoured to have been a part of this collaboration that features the ideal juxtaposition of hand-embroidery with art, the designer duo said, “Art and fashion have always been lovers. One cannot exist without the other. So, it becomes the perfect ode to the perfect couple that is Anant and Radhika.” Sharing that the designer duo and the stylist understood her essence as an artist and gave her complete creative freedom, Jayasri said, “I found my brush dancing all over the canvas. My only hope now is that it inspires a smile on Radhika’s face and maybe someday, we’ll even see it hanging on her wall!” Rhea added, “I have been dreaming of creating something like this for almost a decade but never actually thought it would become a reality. I am forever humbled by the experience, and grateful to my beautiful muse Radhika and everyone involved.”

Adieu Shannen

Shannen Doherty, for her television series, Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, passed away at 53. She had breast cancer for years. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, issued a statement saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.” Starting as a child actor in television shows, Doherty shot to fame playing Brenda Walsh in the hit show, Beverly Hills 90210 (1990). She appeared in 111 episodes before leaving the series at the end of season four. Subsequently, Doherty signed up for the supernatural drama, Charmed (1998). She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015, and in 2017, she said she was in remission. By 2019, the cancer had returned and spread. The actor also hosted a popular podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, in which she discussed her career and how breast cancer had impacted her life.

Reality-inspired thriller next

Undeterred by having to shelve his production venture, Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff, filmmaker Siddharth Anand seems to have finalised his next. This time around, the War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) director is teaming up with producer Mahaveer Jain for a project inspired by an event from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian. The spiritual leader’s successful intervention in Colombia’s brutal 52-year civil war and ability to resolve the conflict without resorting to violence form the crux of the yet-untitled movie.

Sharing the news on social media, Jain’s producer-wife Neetu Mahaveer Jain wrote, “It is an important story that needs to be told because it was Gurudev’s intervention that helped resolve a brutal 52-year civil war in Colombia without a single bullet fired. The film written by Montoo Bassi is a testament to Indian philosophy of One World, One Family and Gurudev’s unwavering commitment to non-violence.” The announcement coincides with the recent World Culture Festival in Washington DC, where millions of people from over 180 countries got together to convey the message of world peace. The makers are planning to bring together an impressive cast and crew, including international talent, for the movie set against the vibrant backdrop of Latin America.

Get into my car?

After completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania, Rohit Shetty is back in town. Even as he is getting his next film, Singham Again, ready for a Diwali release, the filmmaker has announced a new venture—Hungal Driving School. The project, which is sponsored by an international chocolate brand has caught the attention of many. Alongside the picture, Rohit wrote, “Driving soon. Please bring learner’s license.” Guess, we’ll know in the coming days what his new venture is all about.