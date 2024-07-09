Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Fact Check Virat Anushka didnt visit ISKCON Temple recently Heres the truth behind viral video

Fact Check: Virat-Anushka didn't visit ISKCON Temple recently! Here’s the truth behind viral video

Updated on: 09 July,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Here's a fact check about the viral clip: it was in 2023 when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited ISKCON Temple in London

Fact Check: Virat-Anushka didn't visit ISKCON Temple recently! Here’s the truth behind viral video

In Pic: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Fact Check: Virat-Anushka didn't visit ISKCON Temple recently! Here’s the truth behind viral video
x
00:00

The reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shifting to London are making all the headlines. Now, a new video of them attending a kirtan at London's ISKCON Temple is doing the rounds, and people believe that it is a recent clip. But to bust the bubble, here's a fact check about the viral clip: it was in 2023 when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited ISKCON Temple in London.


Several fans have been sharing this clip on their social media accounts, praising Virushka. Originally, this video was shared by Virat's fan club in 2023. In the viral video, Anushka looked cute in an all-white suit, while Kohli complemented her in a simple black T-shirt and jeans.


Virat and Anushka have been visiting temples. They visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and recently took a spiritual break at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan.


Just after the grand parade, Virat was snapped at the airport as he jetted off to London to meet his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Akaay and Vamika. After clinching the T20 World Cup trophy, the team landed in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. Later, they came to Mumbai for a grand celebration.

After completing all his duties, Kohli was snapped at Mumbai airport exiting a black SUV. The cricketer was acing his look in a white T-shirt paired with cream pants and an olive green jacket. Virat Kohli was seen greeting airport staff before entering the building. Reports suggest that Virat is on his way to meet Anushka Sharma and their kids in London.

Anushka Sharma, who usually accompanies Virat during all of his matches, was absent from the final match as she’s busy with new motherhood. Anushka and Virat became parents to their son Akaay earlier this year in February.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Qala.' She also has 'Chakda 'Xpress,' a sports drama, in her kitty. Anushka is currently in London with Virat Kohli and their two kids.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

iskcon virat anushka virat kohli anushka sharma bollywood Entertainment News london

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK