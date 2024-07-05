Reports suggest that Virat Kohli is on his way to meet Anushka Sharma and their kids in London

In Pic: Virat Kohli at airport(Viral Bhayani); Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Yesterday, Virat Kohli was part of a grand victory parade in Mumbai, but after that, the ace cricketer is now back to family duties. Just after the grand parade, Virat was snapped at the airport as he jetted off to London to meet his wife Anushka Sharma and their children Akaay and Vamika. After clinching the T20 World Cup trophy, the team landed in Delhi on Thursday to meet the Prime Minister. Later, they came to Mumbai for a grand celebration.

Now, Kohli was snapped at Mumbai airport exiting a black SUV. The cricketer was acing his look in a white T-shirt paired with cream pants and an olive green jacket. Virat Kohli was seen greeting airport staff before entering the building. Reports suggest that Virat is on his way to meet Anushka Sharma and their kids in London.

As soon as the video was released on the internet, fans started commenting on the post. One wrote, “Kohli came back from West Indies! Met Modi in Delhi, went to Mumbai, and now he’s headed to London to meet his family… Rest lele thoda bhai.” “Virat bhai ko thakhan nahi hota hai,” another user wrote. A third fan shared, “Virat bhai ko thakhan nahi hota hai.”

Anushka Sharma, who usually accompanies Virat during all of his matches, was absent from the final match as she's busy with new motherhood. Anushka and Virat became parents to their son Akaay earlier this year in February.

About T20 World Cup Finale

India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday, claiming their second T20 World Cup title. The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls.

The final, held at a packed stadium with fans from all corners of the world, was a nerve-wracking encounter. Kohli, who has been a pillar of strength for the Indian team for over a decade, walked to the crease with determination. His innings, filled with exquisite strokes and sheer grit, anchored India's total, setting a formidable target for South Africa. As the final delivery was bowled and India clinched the victory, the crowd erupted in jubilation.

Kohli's T20 journey began in June 2010. Over 14 years, he featured in 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs, which included one century and 38 half-centuries. His relentless dedication and passion for the game made him the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, just behind his teammate Rohit Sharma.