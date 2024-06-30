Right after India's win, Virat Kohli was spotted making a video call to his wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids - Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli video called his family right after the win

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma and kids post India's T20 World Cup win, video goes viral

Saturday's T20 World Cup final was an emotional match for Virat Kohli. Not only did team India beat South Africa by 7 runs, the match's significance for Kohli and his fans doubled as the former Indian skipper announced his retirement.

As fans became overwhelmed with emotion post the announcement, Kohli also gifted them with a super cute moment on the field. Right after India's win, the 35-year-old cricketer was spotted making a video call to his wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids - Vamika and Akaay.

Kohli was seen taking out his mobile phone and talking to his wife Anushka Sharma and their kids from the Kensington Oval on Saturday, June 29. Virat Kohli was seen making funny faces as he was seemingly talking to his baby boy Akaay. The video of Kohli calling his family is going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli is a family man. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSkMwsKRZC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy here on Saturday.

Kohli, who was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, announced his retirement from the format immediately after the end of the match. He wore a detached look on his face after the win but broke down eventually. "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost," Kohli said.

After a string of poor performances in the tournament, Kohli came in clutch during the T20 World Cup 2024 final clash. After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.