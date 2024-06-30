T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Rampal were among Bollywood stars who congratulated Team India

India won the T20 World up 2024 on Saturday

At around 11:30pm on Saturday night, Indians burst into celebrations as the Indian team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title, beating South Africa. India beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities joined in the celebrations, expressing their joy on social media.

Sunny Deol posted, "Congratulations my Team #India, aapne Dil, Cup aur khushiyan sab Jeet li aaj."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted on X, "Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!"

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it’s done!!!! True champions!!!"

Ajay Devgn posted, "Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! This victory is etched in our hearts."

Arjun Rampal wrote a long post, "Ufffffffff Finally we win a final. For me @Jaspritbumrah93 is man of the match and man of the tournament. That catch by

@surya_14kumar was the best catch under pressure. @hardikpandya7 is the man of break through. The last over he held his nerve. The knock By @imVkohli looks great and means a lot now. But for @ImRo45 to break the dry run is my icing on the cake. A great game. Well done #SouthAfrica but the men in blue are Champions and today that’s what matters to us. Congratulations everyone. India wins India champions."

He also expressed shock as Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement after the game.

edged past South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday to clinch an ICC title after 11 years. Virat Kohli announced his T20I retirement after the game.