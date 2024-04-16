Ayushmann Khurrana visits new Parliament building, calls it an 'architectural marvel' - see pics

Ayushmann shared photos and videos from his visit to the new Parliament building. He also appreciated the artwork inside the premises.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been roped in by the Election Commission of India to make people especially youngsters understand the importance of their voting rights, visited the new Parliament building recently.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos from his visit. He wrote, “Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory. Jai Hind.”

Ayushmann wore a maroon kurta and white pajamas for his visit to the national capital. In the video, he can be seen appreciating the artwork inside the premises.

Earlier, Ayushmann urged everyone to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. The power to choose the leaders who will represent the country, represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us. Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours," said Ayushmann.

He added, "I'm honoured and humbled to have been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are the largest democracy in the world, we are also a country with a huge youth population. So, it is imperative that the youth participates in deciding the future of our nation by casting their vote."

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to get their fingers inked as polling is held for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. The elections will be conducted at 10.5 lakh polling stations, under the supervision of 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit. He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. He said that he will explore a 'number of genres' in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)