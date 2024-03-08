Actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the FICCI Frames 2024 as one of the speakers and talked about the recognition that Indian cinema is getting worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article "Indian cinema is seen worldwide now": Ayushmann Khurrana x 00:00

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed pride over the massive representation of Indian cinema on a global map.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann hailed Indian cinema and said, "Indian cinema is seen worldwide now, it is making a big name in Oscars, getting appreciated in big international film festivals also...It's a proud moment. It is the best era to be an artist and an Indian."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "All kinds of films are doing well nowadays, be it commercial or mid-budget films...This an era when heightened emotions need to be shown, be it in drama or comedy as we need to meet the benchmark set by world cinema." Ayushmann on Thursday attended FICCI Frames 2024 as one of the speakers.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit. He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. He said that he will explore a 'number of genres' in 2024.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres."

"Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas." In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever