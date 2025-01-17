Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 January,2025 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The visit aims to attract more foreign investments to Maharashtra, which is already a leader in attracting such investments, a CMO statement said

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos from January 20 to 24, an official statement said on Friday.


CM Fadnavis will leave for Davos on January 19 from Mumbai, it said.


The visit aims to attract more foreign investments to Maharashtra, which is already a leader in attracting such investments, a CMO statement said.


It said that during his first term as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had attended the World Economic Forum thrice. Under his leadership, Maharashtra rose from fifth to first place in industrial development of the country. The state had also hosted the Magnetic Maharashtra event twice to promote investment.

On his trip, CM Fadnavis will have several important meetings and events with global leaders.

CM Fadnavis will be visiting Davos along with a delegation including Industry Minister Uday Samant, along with officials from MIDC, MMRDA, and CIDCO.

"They aim to sign multiple memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in sectors like data centers, automobiles, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure," the statement said.

CM Fadnavis aims to attract large-scale investments to help Maharashtra achieve its goal of a 1 trillion-dollar economy and create job opportunities. The state has recently announced several new policies, which Fadnavis will discuss during meetings with business leaders in Davos to further the state's comprehensive development, it said.

Fadnavis stated that the state is focused on balanced development.

He said, "While attracting investments and developing infrastructure, we have always focused on regional balance and inclusive growth. Our efforts in Davos will focus on bringing investment to all sectors and regions of Maharashtra," as per the CMO statement.

Maharashtra to set up 'Innovation City' to boost start-up ecosystem, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, in an another statement, earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans to develop an "Innovation City" in the state, following the model of Gujarat’s GIFT City. Fadnavis outlined this initiative at a forum focused on start-ups and technology in Mumbai, emphasising the necessity to bolster Maharashtra’s role as a leader in India’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem.

The new "Innovation City" will serve as a dedicated hub for technology and innovation, providing a fertile environment for start-ups, particularly those in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI). "Just as Gujarat's GIFT City has been developed, we aim to build the Innovation City in Maharashtra even faster," Fadnavis said.

