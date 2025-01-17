A fishing boat owner in Mumbai received Rs 18.55 lakh in compensation after his vessel, Tisai, was damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo ship near Malad. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis handed over the cheque, following swift action by the Fisheries Minister

The cheque being handed over to the owner of the boat. pic/CMO

The owner of a fishing boat that was damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel off Mumbai’s coast has been awarded a compensation of Rs 18.55 lakh, according to officials. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the compensation cheque to the boat owner, Hemdeep Tipri, on Thursday, as per PTI reports.

The incident occurred on December 28 when Tipri’s fishing boat, Tisai, was struck by a Chinese cargo vessel near the Malad coast in the northern part of the city. Although no casualties were reported, the fishing boat suffered extensive damage during the collision, prompting immediate intervention by the authorities.

Following the incident, an assessment of the damages was carried out in the presence of local licensing authorities, marine police, port inspectors, and representatives from fishermen's organisations. According to officials, the total loss incurred was estimated to be Rs 18.55 lakh.

Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane took swift action by convening a meeting between the boat owner and the company operating the cargo vessel. During the discussions, an agreement was reached, and the cargo ship company consented to compensate Tipri for the damages caused.

According to PTI, after the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the compensation cheque was handed over to Tipri by Chief Minister Fadnavis in the presence of Minister Rane and other senior cabinet members. Officials stated that this resolution underscores the government’s commitment to protecting the livelihoods of fishermen and ensuring their grievances are addressed promptly.

Boat sinks after being hit by cargo ship off Mumbai's Madh coast, retrieved; no one hurt

A fishing boat sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday after it was hit by a cargo ship before being retrieved, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, a police officer said, reported news agency PTI.

The police officer stated that the boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels in the area and brought to the shore.

"The boat belonged to Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri. It was hit by a cargo ship and sank. However, it was retrieved by a local rescue group called Savati. No one was injured. A sailor on the boat was rescued by those on the Savati boats," the officer said.

Navy and Coast Guard personnel also helped in the retrieval and rescue operation, the police official informed, stated PTI.