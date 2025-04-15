Interestingly, despite Iyer’s early departure on that occasion, KKR had managed to scrape through with a narrow four-run win

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: iplt20/BCCI)

Listen to this article When did Shreyas Iyer last register a duck in IPL before KKR game? x 00:00

Shreyas Iyer’s decision to bat first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday proved to be a miscalculation, as Punjab Kings found themselves in dire straits early on, losing half their side before reaching the 100-run milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harshit Rana emerged as the chief architect of Punjab’s collapse during the powerplay, scalping three vital wickets, including the prized dismissal of Iyer. In a rare occurrence, the Punjab Kings skipper registered a two-ball duck, unable to make any contribution with the bat.

On the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Rana bowled a wide delivery outside off stump. Iyer, attempting to loft it over the covers, was caught brilliantly by Ramandeep Singh. Ducks are few and far between for Iyer, making this dismissal all the more notable.

This marked Iyer’s first duck in IPL 2025. The last time he was dismissed without scoring came during the 2024 season, when he fell to T Natarajan in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, 2024.

Interestingly, despite Iyer’s early departure on that occasion, KKR had managed to scrape through with a narrow four-run win. As for Tuesday’s clash, Punjab Kings were left tottering at 80/6 after 10 overs, with KKR dominating proceedings.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last season, now captains Punjab Kings against his former franchise. He has shown impressive form this year, guiding Punjab to three victories from their five matches heading into this game. However, they entered the contest low on morale after suffering a demoralizing 8-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, powered by a blistering knock from Abhishek Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are level with Punjab on points (six each), though the defending champions have played one match more. Their form has been inconsistent, but they are riding high after a commanding 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. KKR will be eager to build on that momentum and secure another statement win.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We are going to bat first. I feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches. The dew comes in, but the outfield doesn't skid through. I don't remember the team changes; I will tell you later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding as possible and create some sort of brilliance."

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane said during the time of the toss, "We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have batting that can chase the target. Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game, and I am really looking forward to seeing him bowl tonight."