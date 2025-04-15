KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit hails skipper Ajinkya Rahane as perfect team man; says it’ll be a gritty battle between him and fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings tonight

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article IPL 2025: In-form Punjab Kings all set to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit lavished praise on in-form skipper Ajinkya Rahane, 36, for shouldering both responsibilities — as leader and top-order batsman — perfectly.

Rahane has led the defending champions to three wins in their first six IPL-18 matches so far, contributing a couple of half-centuries en route to emerge as the team’s leading scorer with 204 runs at a strike rate of 154.54.

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit; (right) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer

‘Motivated and focussed’

“Ajinkya has always been a motivated player and possesses outstanding cricketing ethics. He knows what to do and what not to do, and will not get distracted by anything. His level of focus is very high and being a captain, he’s leading from the front,” Pandit told mid-day over the phone from Mullanpur, Punjab, on the eve of their IPL match against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings.

Interestingly, Iyer was skipper of the IPL-winning KKR side last season before he got picked to lead Punjab this time. Speaking of tonight’s battle between the two Mumbai born and bred skippers, Pandit reckoned it will be a fight to the finish: “Both Ajinkya and Shreyas play for the same domestic team, so they are smart enough in their on way to face this battle. Both know each other well. I won’t compare them, but being Mumbaikars, their approach will be similar, maintaining that khadoos attitude of never giving up. You will see that quality on the field tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Mumbai stint earns reward

Former India wicketkeeper Pandit revealed why Rahane was named KKR captain this season. “When we saw him [leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy] it was very impressive. More than a captain, he is a good leader and a perfect role model, who likes to take everyone along. He’s a perfect team man. He has spent a lot of time not just with the players, but also with the non-playing members of the team. He makes everyone feel equally important.”

Pandit insisted that Rahane is an all-format cricketer. “I feel people underestimate him. He can play any format. He plays a very important role [for KKR], batting at No.3. He has always shown that the T20 format can be played with good cricketing shots too. He’s a calculative player, who knows when to take on a bowler and when to keep rotating strike. He backs his shots and can play the anchor’s role well too,” explained Pandit, adding that Rahane, who has represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, can still make a comeback to the national team. “Don’t just go by his age, see his fitness. He’s one of the fittest guys around, while fielding and taking brilliant catches. His anticipation and running between the wickets is superb. And considering his form, why not? Ajinkya can surely make it to the Indian team,” Pandit said.