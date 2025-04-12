Breaking News
IPL 2025: A 'Knight'-mare for CSK in crushing eight-wicket loss

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Chennai
Clinical bowling effort helps KKR restrict CSK to 103-9, their lowest at Chepauk, to beat the Dhoni-led side by eight wickets and 59 balls to spare

KKR players celebrate the wicket of CSK opener Rachin Ravindra at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, yesterday. Pics/PTI, AFP

A clinical Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed a completely disoriented Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Sent in to bat, CSK could manage only a paltry 103 for nine, their lowest total at their home ground Chepauk.


The chase was a cakewalk for KKR as they overwhelmed the target in 10.1 overs, reaching 107 for two. Opener Sunil Narine smashed a quickfire 18-ball 44 for the visitors. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad claimed one wicket each for CSK.


Narine claims three wickets


Earlier, veteran spinner Narine (3-13) grabbed three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy got two each after CSK were invited to bat. Nothing went right for CSK in their home ground as they could hit just nine boundaries (four or six) in the entire innings. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls, while Vijay Shankar made 29 after living a charmed life. Only two other CSK batters made runs in double-digit figures.

CSK captain MS Dhoni walks back after being dismissed for one
Captaining CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to an injury, MS Dhoni could only make just one-off four balls before getting out in the 16th over after coming out to bat at No. 9. CSK’s Powerplay woes continued as they made 31 for the loss of two wickets, the second lowest by any team in six overs this season.

Review rejected

The writing was on the wall for CSK and the Chepauk crowd fell silent when Dhoni was adjudged LBW off Narine. Dhoni opted for a review, seemingly indicating there was a bat involved, but the decision stood, further denting CSK’s hopes. The third umpire took multiple looks, but ultimately ruled Dhoni out as CSK were reduced to 75 for 8. CSK went past the 100-run mark, thanks mainly to Dube who was attended to by team physio towards the end.

Brief scores
CSK 103-9 in 20 overs (S Dube 31*; S Narine 3-13, H Rana 2-16, V Chakravarthy 2-22) lost to KKR 107-2 in 10.1 overs (S Narine 44) by eight wickets

