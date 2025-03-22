IPL 2025 | "...has batted well against me": Varun Chakravarthy on this batsman

“Virat has batted well against me and I also would like to do well against him,” he added.

On the eve of the IPL-18 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Varun Chakravarthy let the media in on the mechanics that make the ‘mystery’ around his bowling. “See, basically, the ball can deviate in only three ways; it can go left, right or straight. So, it just depends on how I’m going to choose those balls. The sequencing of [those options]; am I going to bowl an off-spin right now or a leg-spin?” he said when asked how he manages to keep the mystery going with all the technology available to decipher him. He added that the sequence is the “tactical side” of his game and “that’s where I am trying to improve.”

‘Want to do well against Kohli’

Chakravarthy played a big role in KKR’s triumphant trail last season and remains a crucial cog in the new season, particularly after foxing batsman after batsman at the recent Champions Trophy. He is not overly bothered by the prospect of bowling to the Virat Kohli-Phil Salt duo, even if he has to come in the Powerplay. “I very well know what’s coming my way and I’ll be on my toes,” he said before adding that the team has drawn up plans for all opponents. “Virat has batted well against me and I also would like to do well against him,” he added.

New year, new beginning

Andy Flower, head coach of RCB, began with a ‘bouncer’. “Yeah, I agree, it’s a very daunting match for Calcutta [KKR],” he quipped when someone asked how he plans to tackle the “daunting task” of meeting champions KKR first up. “Look, they had a great season but this is a new year,” he added before reminding all that they also meet CSK away after this.

Addressing the new rules in IPL, both Chakravarthy and Flower didn’t think the saliva-on-ball will make much of a difference, but felt the second new ball option for teams batting second is a positive move considering dew does hamper the fielding side.