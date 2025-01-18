Central Railway will implement a Mega Block on January 19, 2025, for maintenance works on Matunga-Mulund fast lines and the Trans-Harbour Line, resulting in schedule changes and cancellations.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: 5 hour disruption on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday | Details here x 00:00

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has scheduled a Mega Block on Sunday, January 19, 2025, to carry out vital engineering and maintenance works across its suburban sections. The block will cause modifications to train schedules and temporary suspension of some services during specific hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mega block is as follows:

Matunga-Mulund (UP and DN Fast Lines)

Maintenance works will take place on the UP and DN fast lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

DN fast line services:

Fast trains departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:58 am and 3:10 pm will be diverted onto the DN slow line at Matunga. These trains will halt at all scheduled slow line stations between Matunga and Mulund. They will rejoin the DN fast line at Mulund and are expected to reach their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP fast line services:

Fast trains departing Thane between 11:25 am and 3:27 pm will be diverted onto the UP slow line at Mulund. These trains will halt at all scheduled slow line stations between Mulund and Matunga before being re-diverted onto the UP fast line at Matunga. They too will run about 15 minutes late.

Trans-Harbour Line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul)

Maintenance work on the Trans-Harbour Line will take place between 11:10 am and 4:10 pm.

All UP and DN Trans-Harbour Line services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations will remain suspended during this period.

Cancelled services:

DN line services from Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm, and UP line services from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane departing between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will be cancelled.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. The Railway Administration has emphasised that these maintenance works are essential to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability.

While the administration regrets any inconvenience caused, it urges passengers to cooperate during the Mega Block for the greater benefit of safe and efficient railway operations.

This press release was issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.