Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, an official statement said

Central Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate mega block to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, January 12.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the services those would be affected during the block period.

Main Line Block Section:

5th & 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane stations from 08.00 am to 12.30 pm

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on UP Fast line at Thane, will be re-diverted on 6th line at Vidyavihar station and will arrive destination 10 to 15 mins late.

Train no 13201 Patna-LTT Express

Train no 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

Following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on DOWN fast line at Vidyavihar station, will be re-diverted at Thane on 5th line and handed over 10 to 15 mins late.

- Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

- Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express

- Train no 16345 LTT-Tiruvanathapuram Netravati Express

UP and DOWN TRANS HARBOUR Lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Vashi at 10.25 am to departing Nerul at 04.09 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm will remain suspended.

Central Railway to launch six-hour night block between Diva and Vasai stations

The Central Railway will operate special traffic and power blocks on the Up and Down lines between Diva and Vasai Road stations for launching girders for bridges.

These blocks are planned at night to minimise the inconvenience to passengers, Central Railway said in a press release.

The blocks will be undertaken on the intervening nights of January 12/13, 19/20, 24/25, and February 2/3, all on Sunday/Monday night for six hours from 11.15 pm to 5.15 am.

The following trains will be cancelled berween Diva and Kopar on the Up and Down lines during the block period:

1. Train No. 61004 Diva – Vasai Road

2. Train No. 61005 Vasai Road – Diva

3. Train No. 61006 Diva – Vasai Road

4. Train No. 61007 Vasai Road – Diva