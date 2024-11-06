Breaking News
Train services disrupted after banker engine derailed near Kasara station

Train services disrupted after banker engine derailed near Kasara station

Updated on: 06 November,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Railway authorities are working swiftly to restore normal operations, with restoration work already underway at the site of the incident; the Central Railway said that the Kasara-bound suburban train services remain unaffected

Train services disrupted after banker engine derailed near Kasara station

Commuters relying on long-distance mail and express trains passing through Kasara station are likely to experience delays today due to the derailment of a banker engine near the station. Railway authorities are working swiftly to restore normal operations, with restoration work already underway at the site of the incident.


The Central Railway said that the Kasara-bound suburban train services remain unaffected.


"Due to the derailment of the banker engine near Kasara Station, some Mail express trains are likely to run behind the scheduled time. Restoration work is in progress. No impact on Suburban Services. Kasara-bound suburban services are running as per schedule," said the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai division on 'X' (formerly Twitter).


Banker engines, generally in sets of two or three, push the goods and passengers train from behind while ascending a 'ghat' (mountain pass) section. Near Mumbai, the banker engines are used only in the Kasara (Mumbai to Nashik route) and Bhor (Mumbai to Pune route) ghat sections.

Local train derails at Kalyan station, no injuries reported

Last month, a local train derailed at Kalyan station platform number two 2 when one coach went off the track.

In the incident that happened on October 18 night, no injuries were reported.

Central Railway Spokesperson said, "The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to CSMT when one coach went off the track and derailed. There were no injuries." 

Kalyan station booking staff protest after assault on ticket clerk

Ticket-booking clerks at Kalyan station staged protest after a clerk was assaulted by a commuter following an argument over spare change, on Friday afternoon.

Railway officials said the ticket-booking clerk, Roshni Patil, was posted at the ticket counter. During her duty, the accused, Ansar Shaikh, arrived to buy a local train ticket, and an argument ensued between them over spare change.

During the argument, Shaikh allegedly entered the ticket cabin and assaulted the railway employee. He also allegedly hurled abuses at her. 

In the melee, Patil fell unconscious, and her gold necklace was purportedly stolen during the attack.

Patil is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The railway police have registered a case in the incident. The railway staff demanded better security protection so that there is no repeat of such an incident.

(With inputs from Agencies)

central railway mumbai local train mumbai trains maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

