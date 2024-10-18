Breaking News
Mumbai local train derails at Kalyan, no injuries reported

Mumbai local train derails at Kalyan, no injuries reported

Updated on: 18 October,2024 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Mumbai local train was heading to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) when one coach went off the track and derailed

Mumbai local train derails at Kalyan, no injuries reported

Photo by commuter

Mumbai local train derails at Kalyan, no injuries reported
A suburban local train derailed at Kalyan station platform on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident. 


Confirming the incident, a Central Railway spokesperson said, "The incident occurred at platform number 2. The train was heading to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) when one coach went off the track and derailed. There is no injury to anyone."


Kalyan station booking staff protest after assault on ticket clerk


Ticket-booking clerks at Kalyan station staged protest after a clerk was assaulted by a commuter following an argument over spare change, on Friday afternoon.

Railway officials said the ticket-booking clerk, Roshni Patil, was posted at the ticket counter. During her duty, the accused, Ansar Shaikh, arrived to buy a local train ticket, and an argument ensued between them over spare change.

During the argument, Shaikh allegedly entered the ticket cabin, and assaulted the railway employee. He also allegedly hurled abuses at her. 

In the melee, Patil fell unconscious, and her gold necklace was purportedly stolen during the attack.

Patil is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The railway police have registered a case in the incident.

The railway staff demanded better security protection so that there is no repeat of such an incident.

 

