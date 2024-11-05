Central Railway resumes Neral-Matheran train services from November 6

Down trains from Neral to Matheran will depart at 8.50 am and 10.25 am, and reach the destination by 11.30 am and 1.05 pm, respectively

The Central Railway (CR) has announced the resumption of the popular Neral-Matheran narrow gauge train services from Wednesday, November 6. The restored services include both the Neral-Matheran mini train and the Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle, aiming to ease travel for tourists and locals to the scenic hill station of Matheran.

The Neral-Matheran mini train will run twice daily in both directions. Down trains from Neral to Matheran will depart at 8.50 am and 10.25 am, reaching Matheran by 11.30 am and 1.05 pm, respectively. The Up trains from Matheran to Neral are scheduled at 2.45 pm and 4 pm, arriving in Neral by 5.30 pm and 6.40 pm. Each train will consist of six coaches, including three second-class, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

Additionally, the Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle service will operate multiple times daily, with extra services on Saturdays and Sundays. All shuttle services will have similar coach arrangements to the main Neral-Matheran line. CR's Public Relations Department shared this update, noting that the resumption aims to support tourist activities and the local economy in the Matheran region.

TIcket information

Passengers can book their tickets from ticket ocunters at Neral and Aman Lodge (for the shuttle service). The counter at Neral opens 45 minutes before departure. Online tickets can be booked on the Indian Railways website.

The ticket costs Rs 300 for first class and Rs 75 for second class. The cost of a children’s ticket is Rs 180 for first class and Rs 45 for second class.

CR enters 74th year of its formation

CR, the successor to the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway, celebrated 73 years of its formation and begins its 74th year on Tuesday. The first train in Asia, which ran between Mumbai and Thane on April 16, 1853, marked the beginning of railway history in India. Over the years, the GIP Railway expanded significantly, merging with the Indian Midland Railway Company in 1900, extending its reach from Delhi in the north to Kanpur and Allahabad in central India, Nagpur in the east, and Raichur in the southeast, connecting Bombay to nearly all parts of India. At its peak, the GIP Railway covered a route mileage of 1,600 miles (2,575 km).