Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Chapekar memorial, hails incomparable valour of revolutionary brothers

Fadnavis also laid the foundation stone for the National Museum at the Krantiveer Chapekar Memorial, built at Chapekar Wada in Chinchwadgaon. Pic/ @CMOMaharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated a memorial for the revolutionary Chapekar brothers in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad, calling it a “fitting tribute” to their role in India’s freedom movement.

Fadnavis also laid the foundation stone for the National Museum at the Krantiveer Chapekar Memorial, built at Chapekar Wada in Chinchwadgaon.

"The valour shown by the Chapekar brothers is incomparable in the history of the Indian independence movement. They assassinated Plague Commissioner Walter C Rand and faced execution while serving the motherland," the chief minister stated while speaking to reporters after the inauguration, reported PTI.

Brothers Damodar, Balkrishna and Vasudev Chapekar and their associate Mahadev Ranade were hanged for their role in the assassination of Plague Commissioner Walter C Rand and his military escort Lt Charles E Ayerst in Pune on June 22, 1897.

Rand, head of the Special Plague Committee, had implemented stringent plague control measures, which were seen as high-handed and intrusive, sparking public outrage that led to his assassination.

Fadnavis expressed satisfaction at being part of both the foundation-laying and inauguration of the memorial, while speaking at the event, reported PTI.

"The use of technology in building the memorial has been phenomenal, and the real-life story of the Chapekar brothers has been brought alive through this space dedicated to them," he said.

The assassination of Rand was a "watershed moment" in India's freedom struggle, Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

"The Chapekar brothers' act against the atrocities unleashed during the plague in Pune inspired many Indian revolutionaries," the chief minister stated.

The CM also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the contributions of unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.

"The way Modi ji is honouring forgotten revolutionaries is truly commendable," the CM said.

A clip of PM Modi hailing the Chapekar brothers was also played, and a letter with a message from him was also read at the event.

Fadnavis urged students to visit the memorial and draw inspiration from the life of the brothers.

"The memorial beautifully unveils every phase of their life. It is important for the younger generation to learn about such revolutionary heroes," CM Favnavis added, reported PTI.

After the brothers were executed, the wives of Damodar and Balkrishna Chapekar continued to reside in the Wada for several years before shifting to Pune.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has built the memorial in collaboration with the Krantiveer Chapekar Memorial Committee.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said every minute detail concerning the Chapekar brothers was incorporated to create this beautiful memorial.

He also thanked all the stakeholders for their contribution in making the memorial.

(With PTI inputs)