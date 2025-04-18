Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday, commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail: PM Modi on Good Friday x 00:00

On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and urged people to embrace kindness and compassion, praying that the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevails.

Taking to social media, PM Modi shared a heartfelt message, acknowledging the spiritual significance of the day.

On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

It is observed by Christians across the globe as a day of mourning, reflection, and prayer. The day falls on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and holds deep religious and emotional importance, symbolising Jesus Christ’s suffering, sacrifice, and ultimate act of redemption for humanity.

On this solemn day, I join everyone in remembering the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His life is a timeless call to serve with humility and embrace compassion in our everyday actions.#GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Qsr85MkKKk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 18, 2025

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also remembered the profound sacrifice of Christ and reflected on the values Jesus stood for. In a post on X, he said, “On this solemn day, I join everyone in remembering the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His life is a timeless call to serve with humility and embrace compassion in our everyday actions.”

May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all. pic.twitter.com/ld5YWL5zDj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2025

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all."

Wishing you a blessed #GoodFriday.



May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions.



Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence. pic.twitter.com/8oouslDJFS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 18, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments and extended his wishes on the occasion. “Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence,” he posted on X.

May this blessed day remind us all that Lord Jesus taught us never to lose faith in the power of love, compassion and forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/8EKoIvKCs4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 18, 2025

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the day reminds people never to lose faith in compassion. "May this blessed day remind us all that Lord Jesus taught us never to lose faith in the power of love, compassion and forgiveness," she wrote on X.

According to the New Testament, Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by Roman authorities under the governance of Pontius Pilate. Jesus was accused of blasphemy by the Jewish religious leaders for claiming to be the Son of God and was eventually sentenced to death by crucifixion.

