While the term ‘Good Friday’ may suggest a celebratory occasion, this day reflects one of the most solemn days in Christianity. Here’s all you need to know

It is believed that Jesus willingly gave his life on the cross to save humanity - a sacrifice not seen as a defeat, but as an act of love. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Many non-Christians may often feel the urge to wish a follower of Christianity ‘Happy Good Friday’ before Easter. For those who have followed through, you may have been met with a puzzled reaction, but you are not alone. Going by the word ‘Good’ in the term, it is easy to be perceived as celebratory. However, this day is much more spiritual, reflective, and solemn than the word ‘Good’ may make it sound.

Every year, the day quietly arrives with silence unlike any other public holiday, and this is not without reason. It marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ—an event that lies at the very heart of Christian faith. But the question arises, when the day commemorates suffering and death, why is it called “Good” Friday?

The ‘good’ in Good Friday reflects the goodness of this selfless act—a moment that, though tragic, paved the way for forgiveness and hope. It's a day when sorrow meets redemption. Even though it has a history riddled with suffering and death, the perspective with which Christianity observes this day, supersedes mourning with hope.

According to Christian belief, Jesus willingly gave his life on the cross to save humanity from sin. His sacrifice was not seen as a defeat, but as an act of unconditional love.

One of the verses from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah that strongly relates to Jesus' sacrifice and captures the essence of Good Friday is:

Isaiah 53:5 (NIV)

But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.

According to the Bible, Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples, arrested, and sentenced to die by crucifixion. He bore the weight of humanity’s wrongdoings despite his innocence only to save them from the sufferings of sin. Christians believe this wasn’t the end, but the beginning of a new promise: eternal life for all who believe.

Good Friday is observed with quiet dignity and solemn around the world. Sombre services and silent bells echo in the churches around the world. Many believers fast or refrain from indulgences. Others reflect on the story of the crucifixion through prayer, meditations, or re-enactments. It’s a time to slow down and contemplate the deeper values of sacrifice, love, and compassion.

This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 18 as Easter Sunday falls on April 20. Be it for the believers or non-believers, Good Friday extends an invitation to pause, reflect, and consider what it means to give of oneself for others. While this holiday unlike other is not festive, this deeply meaningful day is a moment to reconnect with the values that make us human.