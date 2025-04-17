Speaking to reporters while attending the Mumbai Metro Line-7A tunnel breakthrough, Fadnavis spoke about the New Education Policy, and said, "As per the policy, we are attempting that everyone should know Marathi as well as the language of the country"

Everyone has to speak Marathi in Maharashtra, but they can learn any other language if they want to, said CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that speaking Marathi was mandatory in the state and emphasised his government's move to make the language compulsory in line with the implementation of the new education policy, news agency ANI reported.



Speaking to reporters while attending the Mumbai Metro Line-7A tunnel breakthrough, Fadnavis spoke about the New Education Policy, and said, "We have already implemented the new education policy... As per the policy, we are attempting that everyone should know Marathi as well as the language of the country."

He said that the policy encourages the use of one common communicable language across the country, and in Maharashtra, the government has already taken steps to ensure the use of Marathi, reported ANI.



"With this, the centre ideated this policy so that there would be one communicable language in the country... However, in Maharashtra, we have already decided to make Marathi compulsory. Everyone has to speak Marathi in Maharashtra, but they can learn any other language if they want to," the Maharashtra CM said.



The statement comes amid ongoing discussions on language use and linguistic policies in different states.



The state has been witnessing cases of vandalism and harassment recently by politically backed groups towards the non-Marathi speaking crowd, ANI reported.



Earlier on April 2, Fadnavis stated that while there is nothing wrong with agitating for the promotion of the Marathi language in the state, it should remain within the bounds of the law.



He also warned that any individual or group resorting to unlawful actions would face appropriate legal consequences.



This statement came in the wake of an incident in which a security guard was allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly disrespecting the Marathi language.



Following this incident, MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked his party workers to halt the agitation demanding mandatory use of the Marathi language in banks and other establishments across the state, as per an official statement from the party.

Marathi language row reaches Thane schools

Authorities in Thane have issued a circular warning of strict action against CBSE and ICSE affiliated English-medium and other schools if they are found prohibiting students from using Marathi inside classrooms, during activities, and on premises.

The district’s education department has issued the directive after taking cognisance of reports that some English-medium schools in the district were prohibiting students from speaking Marathi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) general secretary Sandeep Pachange had raised the issue and complained against such schools earlier this month with the Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department.

In the directive issued on Tuesday, the department said all schools need to ensure that the Marathi language is used and respected and warned that action would be taken against those schools found enforcing an “English-only policy.” In the complaint, the MNS had alleged that students in certain CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools were being humiliated for speaking Marathi.

Based on the complaint, Thane ZP Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe issued the circular, making it mandatory that Marathi be used as the language of instruction and communication in all primary and secondary schools as per the government resolution dated December 13, 2023. “It is unacceptable for schools to sideline Marathi, especially when the state policy clearly mandates its inclusion in everyday school life. Our aim is to restore the rightful place of the mother tongue and ensure no student feels ashamed or marginalised for speaking it,” the circular added.

महाराष्ट्रात प्रत्येकाला मराठी आलीच पाहिजे हा आग्रह आहे, त्यासोबतच देशामध्ये एक संपर्कसूत्र तयार करण्याकरिता हिंदी व इतर भाषा...

महाराष्ट्र में हर व्यक्ति को मराठी आनी ही चाहिए यह आग्रह है, इसके साथ ही देश के भीतर संपर्क स्थापित करने के लिए हिंदी और अन्य भाषाएं...



(माध्यमांशी… pic.twitter.com/LkwfL6mVEu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 17, 2025

Welcoming the directive, the party said that it is a necessary step towards preventing a growing linguistic imbalance in the education system. “Students should not feel inferior for expressing themselves in their mother tongue. This directive is a reaffirmation of our cultural roots,” said a party spokesperson. The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the party, said students must have the freedom and encouragement to communicate in Marathi.

(With ANI inputs)