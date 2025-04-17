Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Fire engulfs private bus near Pune no casualties

Fire engulfs private bus near Pune; no casualties

Updated on: 17 April,2025 03:07 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

There were no reports of any injuries as all passengers managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed the bus

Fire engulfs private bus near Pune; no casualties

The incident took place near Khed Shivapur. Representational Image

Listen to this article
Fire engulfs private bus near Pune; no casualties
x
00:00

A private bus caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday, police said.


There were no reports of any injuries as all passengers managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed the bus, they said.


According to police, the incident took place near Khed Shivapur around noon.


As smoke began to billow from the vehicle, the driver halted the bus, and passengers immediately alighted.

"The entire bus was gutted in the fire. No one was harmed. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames," said an officer from Rajgad police station.

Preliminary information suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune maharashtra national news Fire news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK