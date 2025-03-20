Wednesday’s incident highlights how bad roads, reckless driving, outdated minibuses, overloaded tankers have made commute dangerous. A recent RTI filed by Road Forum of IT Employees president Pavanjit Uttamrao Mane revealed alarming gaps in regulation. The Pune RTO does not maintain records of RMC trucks and dumpers operating in the city

The tempo traveller that was carrying the IT employees

Four employees were charred to death while six employees sustained serious burns after a minibus caught fire at Pune’s Hinjewadi IT park on Wednesday morning. These employees were going to the office when the incident took place. A recent RTI filed by Road Forum of IT Employees president Pavanjit Uttamrao Mane revealed alarming gaps in regulation of vehicles in Pune.

Senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station, Kanhaiya Thorat said, “The employees had left home and were coming to the office when the fire erupted at the driver’s cabin. Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open, resulting in the deaths.”

Police officials reported that a tempo travel mini bus belonging to Vyom Graphics, located in Tirumala Estate, Phase Two, Hinjewadi, was transporting 14 employees to the company. At 7.45 am, as the bus approached Wipro Circle in Phase One, it suddenly caught fire. The driver, Janardhan Hambardikar, suffered burns to his pants, forcing him and several employees to leap from the vehicle. However, four employees were unable to escape due to the intense fire and smoke inside the bus and tragically perished.

The charred minibus that was carrying the IT employees

According to a fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the fire spread rapidly and the employees who managed to escape couldn’t rescue those who were trapped inside. The fire was later doused.

Police said that five injured persons were taken to the Ruby Hall clinic where they are undergoing treatment. The police, fire brigade and RTO officials are trying to ascertain the cause of fire.

The deceased were identified as Subhash Bhosale, Shankar Shinde, Gurudas Lokare, and Raju Chavan. The injured employees, Praveen Nikam, Chandrakant Malaji, Sandeep Shinde, Vishwanath Jhori, Vishwas Khanvilkar, and the driver Janardhan Hambardikar, were admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Hinjewadi for treatment. The other employees—Vishwas Krishnarao Godse, Manjiri Aadkar, Vittal Dighe, and Pradip Raut—escaped unharmed.

Officials speak

Vyom Graphics officials declined to comment, stating they were at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri, where the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

Rahul Jadhav, deputy regional transport officer, told mid-day, “Our team visited the accident site for an investigation. A detailed report will be available after their analysis.” When asked if drivers received safety training—given that the driver did not use the fire extinguisher—Jadhav clarified that such training is provided by agencies, not the RTO.

Dr Sudheer Rai, chief operating officer, Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjawadi and Behram Khodaiji, chief executive officer, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune in the statement released said, “Earlier today, a bus fire incident led to multiple casualties and injuries. Six patients were brought to Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjawadi for emergency medical care. Among them, two individuals have sustained over 40 per cent burns and are in critical condition, one has suffered 20 per cent burns, and another with 5 per cent burns remains unconscious. One patient with minor burns is stable. Tragically, five individuals were declared deceased at the site.”

The officials further added that the two patients with severe burns were stabilised and later shifted to Surya Sahyadri Hospital, Pune city for further specialized burn management. Two individuals, who sustained minor injuries, were treated and discharged. Three patients with burn injuries ranging from 20-30 per cent—all above the age of 35-40—continue to receive medical care at our facility and are in stable condition.

The Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) safety expert stated that the tempo traveller had an emergency door at the back, which should be used during emergencies. The fire extinguisher was in the driver’s cabin as per government codes. A detailed analysis is required.

Dnyanendra Hulsure, president of the Hinjawadi Employees and Residents’ Association (HEART), said, “This is a very unfortunate accident. It’s sad that bystanders couldn’t help. While an inquiry will identify the root cause, unauthorised transport like Piaggio Autos, six-seaters, and Tempo Travellers should be banned.”

‘Multiple complaints, but no action yet’

THE Hinjewadi IT hub, home to some of India’s leading technology firms and startups, is facing serious safety concerns as consecutive accidents expose poor infrastructure and lack of regulation. The area’s growing transport issues have become a major hazard for commuters.

Hinjewadi suffers from deteriorating roads, reckless driving, and unregulated public transport. Outdated minibuses, overloaded water tankers driving on the wrong side, and heavy vehicles operating without proper checks have turned daily commutes into a life-threatening ordeal.

A recent RTI filed by Road Forum of IT Employees president Pavanjit Uttamrao Mane revealed alarming gaps in regulation. The Pune RTO does not maintain records of RMC trucks and dumpers operating in the city. It also lacks details about training programmes for heavy vehicle drivers, lists of authorised drivers, or any implemented safety measures.

This negligence has resulted in repeated accidents, endangering the lives of thousands of employees and residents.

Mane said, “On January 25, two college students from Baramati lost their lives when a speeding cement mixer truck overturned onto their two-wheeler near Sakhar Patil Chowk on Hinjewadi-Maan Road. They were heading towards Mahalunge when the RMC truck lost control while making a left turn, crushing them on the spot. The driver was later arrested for negligence. After that, I filed the RTI query.”

He further added, “Today’s incident raises serious concerns about the safety of outdated and poorly maintained minibuses in the IT corridor. Despite multiple complaints, authorities have failed to take action against unsafe public transport used daily by thousands of employees.”

Mane also highlighted the lack of training among drivers. “The driver didn’t even know how to handle an emergency. He couldn’t operate a simple fire extinguisher. There’s no training, no accountability. Companies hire agencies, which then subcontract the work. This leaves IT employees’ safety completely at risk.”

Back-to-back fatalities have sparked demands for stricter transport regulations, improved road infrastructure, and stronger safety checks. Employees, students, and residents urge authorities to act immediately to prevent further tragedies.

The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) members will meet the Pune police commissioner on Thursday to raise their safety concerns.