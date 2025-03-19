Residents of the cooperative housing societies will also be barred from contesting society polls; residents criticise move, questioning its legal standing

Residents must clear dues before March 31, to avoid restrictions on their property transactions. Representation Pic/istock

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has tightened measures against property tax defaulters in housing societies. The civic body announced that outstanding dues will be recorded on share certificates, restricting property sales and transfers. PCMC has warned that if flat owners do not clear their dues within eight days, their share certificates will officially bear the tax liability.

Defaulters will also be barred from contesting society elections. 77,886 such defaulters across 6644 housing societies collectively owe R180.44 crore in outstanding property tax. Meanwhile, society federations have mocked the civic body’s decision, claiming it was made without studying the law.

The highest defaulters are concentrated in Chikhali (Rs 27.08 crore), Nigdi Pradhikaran (Rs 19.11 crore), and Thergaon (Rs 16.70 crore). This tax recovery drive is part of PCMC’s broader strategy to clear unpaid residential property taxes, which amount to Rs 300 crore citywide.

Sanjivan Sangle, president, Chikhali Moshi Cooperative Housing Societies Federation; (right) Avinash Shinde, assistant commissioner, property tax department

PCMC has sent multiple reminders to registered mobile numbers of defaulters. They have also instructed society presidents and secretaries to publish defaulters' names on notice boards and WhatsApp groups.

Assistant Commissioner of PCMC's property tax department, Avinash Shinde, told mid-day, “Unlike independent houses, where we can cut water supply for non-payment, we cannot take similar actions in cooperative housing societies. Therefore, we are ensuring that defaulters' share certificates reflect their pending tax dues, encouraging them to settle payments.”

Shinde further clarified that once property dues are cleared, the tax liability will be removed from the share certificate.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh appealed to residents, “Only 15 days remain before the financial year ends. I urge all residents to pay their pending property tax immediately to avoid penalties and restrictions.”

PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jadhav-Patil said, “We have already initiated property seizures for 1052 commercial and industrial defaulters. Now, we are extending this to housing societies. Residents must clear dues before March 31, to avoid restrictions on their property transactions.”

PCMC has urged residents to ensure their registered mobile numbers are up to date by visiting www.pcmcindia.gov.in and navigating to the “Link Mobile Number to Property” section.

Residents speak

Sanjivan Sangle president of the Chikhali Moshi Cooperative Housing Societies Federation

Criticising the move, Sanjivan Sangle, president of the Chikhali Moshi Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said, “I would like to advise the civic administration that before launching such action, they should first conduct a proper legal study. No provision in housing society laws allows the administration to take such action. The civic body is taking the law into its own hands to recover pending property tax dues.”

Charuhas Kulkarni, director and treasurer, Of Pune district Cooperative Housing Societies and Apartments Federation

Charuhas Kulkarni, director and treasurer, Of Pune district Cooperative Housing Societies and Apartments Federation, told mid-day, “There is no provision in the law that allows the civic body to record property dues on share certificates, restrict property sales and transfers, or bar defaulters from voting in society elections. Even if there are outstanding society charges, flat owners can still vote. No one can take away that right. A defaulter may not be able to contest elections, but they can still vote in society elections.”