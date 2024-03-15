Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC

Top corporates among defaulters as BMC intensifies recovery efforts

The BMC collected Rs 500 crore in property tax in the last 20 days after it started uploading bills. Representation pic

In a rush to meet at least half of the property tax target, the BMC announced the list of the top 10 defaulters on Thursday. These defaulters haven’t paid Rs 147 crore in pending tax. The BMC collected Rs 500 crore in property tax in the last 20 days after it started uploading bills. The aim is to reach Rs 4,500 crore in the next 15 days. The corporation has collected Rs 1,194 crore so far, most of which is pending tax.

The BMC uploaded a property tax bill in the last week of December with an unannounced 15 to 20 per cent hike in the tax. After public backlash, it reissued the bills in the last week of February. But tax recovery is slow. The BMC had collected Rs 710 crore till February 26. And now, in the last 20 days, it has collected an additional Rs 500 crore, mostly from citizens waiting to clear their yearly dues on time.

Now, the BMC has published the list of the top 10 defaulters on March 14 who collectively owe Rs 147.25 crore in pending tax. According to BMC officials, the Assessment and Collection Department has pursued recovery work against 142 major defaulters in 25 wards. The data of major defaulters with property tax arrears has been provided by the BMC. According to the BMC, these ten major defaulters owe Rs 147.25 crore. Some defaulters have handed over cheques and demand drafts, said an official.

The Assessment and Collection Department on Thursday pursued recovery of tax from 142 defaulters in 24 wards. The BMC administration has appealed to citizens to deposit property tax arrears by March 31, 2024.

Top 10 property tax defaulters

M/s L&T Crossroads Rs 41.39cr

Bharat Diamond Bourse Rs 25.88cr

Seajuli Property Ltd. Rs 24.90cr

Verma Medicine Research Trust (Global hospital) Rs 16.65cr

Shri D. V. Seth & Others (Prime Mall) Rs 11.00cr

Phoenix Mall Rs 10.83cr

Hindustan Platinum Private Ltd Rs 10.16cr

Godrej Green Home Private Ltd Rs 10.57cr

Mukta Foundation Rs 6.66cr

Champaklal Rs 4.81cr

Rs 4,500 cr

Amount BMC aims to reach in next 15 days