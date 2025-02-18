Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, "We have received multiple complaints about fraudulent SMS messages claiming to be from PCMC's Water Supply Department. We urge citizens to stay cautious, ignore such messages, and avoid calling the numbers mentioned in them"

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Maharashtra has issued a public advisory regarding fake SMS falsely claiming that water supply will be discontinued due to unpaid bills, the officials said.

These misleading messages are being sent in the name of the PCMC Water Supply Department from unauthorised mobile numbers.

The civic body has urged citizens to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to such messages, and report them to cyber police.

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, "We have received multiple complaints about fraudulent SMS messages claiming to be from PCMC's Water Supply Department. We urge citizens to stay cautious, ignore such messages, and avoid calling the numbers mentioned in them."

Additionally, no one should download any attachments received through these fake messages, as they could lead to financial fraud. PCMC is actively coordinating with cyber police to take action against the culprits. We request residents to report such incidents without delay."

PCMC has clarified that while legal action is being taken against properties with outstanding water bills, all official notices are sent through verified communication channels. However, recent cases have emerged where fake messages have been sent to residents, creating unnecessary panic. Some of these messages also contain harmful APK files, which, when downloaded, can compromise personal and banking data.

Residents are advised not to engage with such messages and instead report them immediately to the nearest police station, the cybercrime cell, or the toll-free number 1903.