Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation issues advisory after fake SMS alerts on water cut

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation issues advisory after fake SMS alerts on water cut

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:17 PM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, "We have received multiple complaints about fraudulent SMS messages claiming to be from PCMC's Water Supply Department. We urge citizens to stay cautious, ignore such messages, and avoid calling the numbers mentioned in them"

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation issues advisory after fake SMS alerts on water cut

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation issues advisory after fake SMS alerts on water cut
x
00:00

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Maharashtra has issued a public advisory regarding fake SMS falsely claiming that water supply will be discontinued due to unpaid bills, the officials said.


These misleading messages are being sent in the name of the PCMC Water Supply Department from unauthorised mobile numbers.


The civic body has urged citizens to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to such messages, and report them to cyber police.


Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, "We have received multiple complaints about fraudulent SMS messages claiming to be from PCMC's Water Supply Department. We urge citizens to stay cautious, ignore such messages, and avoid calling the numbers mentioned in them."

Additionally, no one should download any attachments received through these fake messages, as they could lead to financial fraud. PCMC is actively coordinating with cyber police to take action against the culprits. We request residents to report such incidents without delay."

PCMC has clarified that while legal action is being taken against properties with outstanding water bills, all official notices are sent through verified communication channels. However, recent cases have emerged where fake messages have been sent to residents, creating unnecessary panic. Some of these messages also contain harmful APK files, which, when downloaded, can compromise personal and banking data.

Residents are advised not to engage with such messages and instead report them immediately to the nearest police station, the cybercrime cell, or the toll-free number 1903.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune news Water cut pune maharashtra water crisis India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK