Parents of the students have lodged a complaint at Kalewadi Police Station, alleging negligence and miscommunication

Five students from A.S.S.P.M. International School and Junior College in Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, missed their Class 12 Maharashtra State Board examination after failing to receive their hall tickets.

Parents of the students have lodged a complaint at Kalewadi Police Station against the head of the institution, alleging negligence and miscommunication during Maharashtra HSC exams.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat said that the students, enrolled in the Arts stream for the current academic year, were informed on the morning of the exam that their hall tickets had not been issued due to incomplete documentation.

He stated that this last-minute revelation left students and parents in shock, especially since they had paid approximately Rs 30,000 each in fees.

Parents alleged that the college had repeatedly assured them throughout the year that their children would pass, even if they had irregular attendance. As other colleges began distributing hall tickets in the days leading up to the exam, ASSPM College advised inquiring students to remain patient, stating that their hall tickets would arrive soon.

On the day of the exam, the affected students arrived at the college at 6 am, only to be turned away. Following this, their parents immediately filed a complaint against the college administration.

Police have begun verifying documents and statements from students and parents and will report their findings to the education board.

Audumbar Ukirde, Deputy Director of the Education Board, told Mid-day, "There is no official complaint had been received but emphasized that students should never be deprived of their hall tickets under any circumstances. He assured that the board would investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those found guilty.

Despite the repeated call, the college official were not get available for comment.