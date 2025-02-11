A total number of 42 cases were reported across Maharashtra, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra HSC exams Mumbai records no copying case, 26 cases in Chatrapati Samabhaji Nagar x 00:00

The Std XII (HSC) exams began on Tuesday in Maharashtra and the day one of the exams witnessed several cases of copying, the officials said, adding that Mumbai recorded no copying case and with 26 cases, the highest cases were reported from Chatrapati Samabhaji Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that across Maharashtra a total number of 42 cases were reported.

"As of February 11, 2025, a total of 42 cases of malpractice have been reported in the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams (12th Grade) in Maharashtra," the officials said.

The details of the malpractice cases across various regions are as follows:

Pune: 8 cases

Nagpur: 2 cases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : 26 cases

Mumbai: 0 cases

Kolhapur: 0 cases

Amravati: 2 cases

Nashik: 3 cases

Latur: 1 case

Konkan: 0 cases

The Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has ramped up security measures to ensure a completely copying-free examination process.

The board is implementing several strict protocols to prevent malpractices and uphold the integrity of the board exams, scheduled between February and March.

The Std XII (HSC) exams will be held from February 11 to March 18, while the Std X (SSC) exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 28.

In a bid to curb any form of cheating, all photocopy shops within a 500-metre radius of examination centres will remain closed on exam days and sensitive exam centres will be under drone surveillance, and video monitoring will be conducted outside examination venues to ensure compliance with strict guidelines.

The district administration has been instructed to ensure that all necessary facilities at exam centres are in place at least a day before the exams.

The officials have also decided to deploy mobile and static squads at examination centres. Officers and employees from various government departments will be assigned specific responsibilities to maintain a fair and disciplined examination environment.

Centres that reported incidents of copying between 2018 and 2024 will see a complete overhaul in personnel/ staff assigned on duty. These centres will be staffed with new centre heads and supervisors to prevent any recurrence of malpractice.