Eknath Shinde. File pic

With the 10th and 12th board exams approaching, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to the students for a 'Fear-Free and Cheating-Free' exam.

Shinde asked the students to take part in exams with a sense of confidence and honesty.

In his message to students, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that education is the greatest foundation for a bright future.

He encouraged students to face the exams with confidence, honestly, and without fear.

Eknath Shinde also assured that the district administration is working alongside them to ensure smooth exam operations.

He further mentioned that under the guidance of Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, as part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 100-day action plan, efforts have been made to conduct 10th and 12th exams in a healthy, cheating-free, and fear-free atmosphere.

Shinde stressed that education is not just about scoring marks, but it is a tool for knowledge development and shaping one's life. He urged students to believe in their hard work and achieve success through honest efforts, which would ultimately contribute to the brighter future of society.

The Maharashtra deputy CM also urged parents and teachers to guide students, help them prepare mentally, and ensure that they have a positive environment during their exam preparations.

"This would, in turn, build their confidence and help them perform well," he said.

For the success of the cheating-free initiative, the district administration has taken all necessary steps to ensure that all exam centers are free from cheating and fear.

An official statement said that the administration is implementing various measures to prevent cheating and maintain transparency in the exam process across the state, as mentioned in the message sent by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the students.

To prevent cheating during the exams, photocopy centers within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers will remain closed, and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be imposed around the centers, it said.

Facial recognition systems will be used to verify the identity of exam center personnel, including center controllers, supervisors, and other staff involved in the examination process

The initiative aims to provide a secure, supportive, and honest environment for students as they prepare for their important exams.