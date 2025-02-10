The exclusion of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde from the reconstituted State Disaster Management Authority has raised questions about tensions within the Mahayuti coalition, potentially signalling growing discomfort between Shinde and Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s exclusion from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has raised significant political intrigue, triggering speculation about a growing rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The SDMA, established following the 2005 Mumbai floods, is responsible for coordinating disaster management efforts across the state, with the Chief Minister at the helm.

According to PTI reports, the Maharashtra government recently reconstituted the SDMA, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuming leadership, while State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has been appointed as the CEO. Despite Shinde's key position as Deputy CM and head of the Urban Development Department, he has been notably omitted from the nine-member authority. On the other hand, NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been included in the reconstituted body.

This decision has raised eyebrows, particularly considering the crucial role the Urban Development Department plays in disaster management, especially in terms of infrastructure and logistics. Shinde’s exclusion has left political observers questioning the relationship between him and Chief Minister Fadnavis, with many suggesting it could point to growing tensions and discomfort between the two leaders.

As per PTI, this development is being viewed as another flashpoint in the ongoing power struggle between Fadnavis and Shinde, with sources close to the situation suggesting that Shinde has felt marginalised within the state government since its formation following the November 2024 elections. PTI reports also highlight that Shinde delayed taking his oath as Deputy CM, and there was a noticeable delay in finalising cabinet appointments and district guardian ministers, which further fuelled speculation of discord within the Mahayuti coalition.

Tensions have also been evident regarding the appointments of district guardian ministers. The announcement of NCP and BJP leaders being given the responsibility for Raigad and Nashik, respectively, was met with dissatisfaction from Shinde’s party, with two Shiv Sena ministers reportedly keen on assuming the role in those districts. Although Fadnavis intervened, issuing a stay order on these appointments, the situation escalated when Aditi Tatkare, the NCP minister for women and child development, unfurled the national flag at the Raigad district headquarters on Republic Day, further adding fuel to the fire.

(With inputs from PTI)