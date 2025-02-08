Ajit Pawar acknowledged the hard work and strategic management of BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, whose efforts played a significant role in the victory

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday congratulated PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that with the formation of a "double-engine" government in both Delhi and at the Centre, the city’s development would accelerate, fulfilling the dreams of Delhiites for a better city with better infrastructure, clean water, quality education, and healthcare.

In an official statement, Ajit Pawar said, “The BJP securing over 40 seats in the Delhi Assembly is a clear reflection of the trust Delhiites have in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. With the double-engine government in place, the city's overall development will gain tremendous momentum.”

He also added that the vision of a beautiful and well-developed city would be realised.

Ajit Pawar acknowledged the hard work and strategic management of BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, whose efforts played a significant role in the victory. He also praised Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and his team for their dedication in ensuring success. Delhi voters expressed their trust in the leadership of BJP and the NDA by defeating leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Although the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not achieve the expected success in Delhi, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the party learned valuable lessons from this election.

Ajit Pawar stated that this was just the beginning, and the NCP would work harder in the future to expand its presence across the country, including in Delhi, the statement said.

Meanwhile, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Delhi polls, PM Modi said that development and good governance have won.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

He further stated, "It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat."

people's power is supreme.

PM Modi asserted that his party will leave no stone unturned for the city's all-round development and making the lives of its residents better.

The BJP is set to end its 27-year drought in Delhi as the party was headed for a nearly two-third majority in the 70-member assembly in the national capital.