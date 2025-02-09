The 80 portable digital hand-held X-ray machines will help detect tuberculosis in rural districts, while the new CT scan facilities will be available at hospitals in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dahanu, the deputy CM said

The Maharashtra government will establish day-care chemotherapy centres in seven cities to enhance cancer care, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

These centres will be set up in Thane, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Wardha, Shinde revealed.

As part of the initiative, eight cancer mobile vans, 102 ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances, two CT (computed tomography) machines, and 80 digital handheld X-ray machines will be deployed to serve underserved areas, he added, according to PTI.

"Approximately two crore women across Maharashtra will receive comprehensive health check-ups under a new programme that includes tests for blood pressure, diabetes, haemoglobin, and more. The mobile health check-up units will ensure that women in even the most remote areas receive proper medical attention," Shinde said.

"Similar to the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, which has helped 51,000 patients by providing Rs 460 crore in financial assistance over the past two years, a 'Deputy Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell' will also be established. In addition, seven Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be stationed in districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Raigad," he informed, according to PTI.

The 80 portable digital hand-held X-ray machines will aid in the detection of tuberculosis in rural districts, while the new CT scan facilities will be available at hospitals in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dahanu, the Deputy CM said.

During the event, the 'Mayaka' app was launched to promote mental health and well-being.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprav Jadhav, announced that a naturopathy and wellness centre, along with a herbal garden, will be established in Dare village, Satara district.

The 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' scheme was launched on this occasion.

Eknath Shinde inaugurates renovated AC restroom for MSRTC staff in Thane

For the revival of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), its employees should consider “passenger service as divine service,” stated Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde. He made the statement while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated air-conditioned driver-conductor rest house at Khopat Bus Station.

The event was attended by the state’s Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jayswal, along with Vivek Bhimnarav, the in-charge Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the ST Corporation.

Addressing the gathering at the event,Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasised that one of the government’s primary goals is to transform ST services into a “five-star” transport system. He also highlighted the importance of developing innovative public-private partnerships to provide bus ports for passengers, similar to airport terminals.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that last year, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had undertaken the work of concreting the surroundings of 191 bus stations at a cost of Rs 500 crore, with the aim of achieving "pothole-free bus stations."

Eknath Shinde also directed that the ST administration to ensure that after fulfilling their duties, drivers and conductors should have access to stress-free sleep. To achieve this, air-conditioned, clean, and well-maintained rest houses should be built in every depot. Expressing satisfaction with the newly renovated rest house at Khopat Bus Station, he instructed the officials concerned that the facility be made a "role model" to be implemented across the state.

Meanwhile, Sarnaik, in his speech, stated that to care for the health of ST employees and their families, a project will be launched across the state in collaboration with public-private partnerships. The plan includes establishing cashless 100-bed hospitals at depots, starting on Sunday, on the occasion of Shinde's birthday. He also mentioned that in the future, these hospitals will offer free medical services to ST employees through the state’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as well as for passengers and the general public in the area.

