Move by the Transport Minister, Pratap Sainik, will ensure the clearance of the highway for vehicles exempt from tolls

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (centre) reviews the traffic at the Dahisar toll naka

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited the Dahisar toll naka on Thursday to assess the traffic situation. He instructed officials to clear the main highway of divided lanes, ensuring a clear path for vehicles exempt from tolls and allowing smoother traffic flow. Officials stated they would try to finalise a plan by Monday, February 10.

“Currently, toll is levied only on heavy vehicles, therefore, toll contractors should continue to collect toll from heavy vehicles on both sides of the highway, with three lanes going towards Mumbai and two lanes (coming) on the way. The remaining road should be cleared for light vehicles,” Sarnaik said. “Boards giving information about the reserved queue should be put up on both sides for 500 metres. So that vehicle owners will be able to move their vehicles through the respective queue in an orderly manner,” Sarnaik said.

“The different lanes set up by the toll contractors on the highway slow down the speed of vehicles, which naturally leads to long queues and all ordinary vehicle owners have to face traffic jams. To overcome this, the toll contractors should immediately reserve only three lanes on the highway towards Mumbai and two lanes on the highway towards Mumbai for heavy vehicles. The remaining road should be cleared for light vehicles.

So that the obstruction of light vehicles will be removed and vehicles will pass through the checkpoint area quickly, otherwise there will be no traffic jams,” Sarnaik added. He inspected the Dahisar check point area today along with Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, the traffic branch police officer, toll contractors.