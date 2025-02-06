The minister inspected Dahisar Check Point area on Thursday along with Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, traffic branch police officer, toll contractors

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik at Dahisar toll naka

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday visited the Dahisar toll naka on Thursday to review the traffic situation and directed contractors to clear the main highway of the divided lanes to give a clear path to vehicles not liable for toll so as to give a free hand to the traffic movement.

“Currently, toll is levied only on heavy vehicles. Therefore, contractors should continue to collect toll from heavy vehicles on both sides of the highway, with three lanes going towards Mumbai and two lanes (coming) on the way. The remaining road should be cleared for light vehicles,” Sarnaik said.

“Boards giving information about the reserved queue should be put up on both sides for 500 metres so that vehicle owners will be able to move their vehicles through the respective queue in an orderly manner,” he added.

He said the different lanes set up by the toll contractors on the highway slow down the speed of vehicles, which naturally leads to long queues and all ordinary vehicle owners have to face traffic jams. To overcome this, the toll contractors should immediately reserve only three lanes on the highway towards Mumbai and two lanes on the highway towards Mumbai for heavy vehicles. The remaining road should be cleared for light vehicles. So that the obstruction of light vehicles will be removed and vehicles will pass through the check point area quickly, otherwise there will be no traffic jams.

He inspected the Dahisar Check Point area on Thursday along with Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, traffic branch police officer, and toll contractors.